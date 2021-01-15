‘Young Rock’ Starts on NBC Feb. 16

Young Rock, a comedy about Dwayne Johnson’s early life, starts on NBC Feb. 16. It leads into the series premiere of Kenan Thompson comedy Kenan.

Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui are in Young Rock. “From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way,” said NBC.

Johnson was known as The Rock in his wrestling days.

Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras are executive producers.

Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

Kenan is about the recently widowed host of Atlanta’s No. 2 morning show, struggling to balance his job and his young daughters, and the “help” he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/manager.

Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane and Don Johnson star.

Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Kenan Thompson, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer are executive producers.

Kenan is produced by Universal Television, in association with Broadway Video.

Following its sixth episode of the season Feb. 9, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will go on hiatus and return in the spring.