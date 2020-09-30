NBC Shares Cast for Dwayne Johnson Bio Series ‘Young Rock’

NBC has revealed the cast for comedy Young Rock, about different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. “From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he's met along the way,” said NBC.

The series will premiere in 2021. Johnson, a wrestling star before his film career took off, will appear in each episode.

Adrian Groulx will play Johnson at age 10. “Honest, headstrong, impressionable and bold,” said NBC. Bradley Constant plays Johnson at 15. “Doing his best to fit in as a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas.”

Uli Latukefu plays Johnson at age 18-20. “Has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at powerhouse University of Miami,” said NBC, but an injury “puts his life at a crossroads.”

Stacey Luilua plays Johnson’s mother Ata. “A strong woman, both by nature and necessity, she’s a hopeful positive force in young Dwayne’s life,” said NBC. Joseph Lee Anderson plays his father Rocky. “Charismatic and charming, the pro wrestling champion juggles the ups and downs of his career with being a well-intentioned, but unorthodox, husband and father,” said NBC.

Ana Tuisila plays Dwayne’s grandmother.

The series will be executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. The pilot was co-written by Khan and Chiang.

Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions will produce.