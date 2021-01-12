NBC Orders Two Comedies and a Drama

NBC has ordered the comedies American Auto and Grand Crew and drama La Brea for the 2021-2022 season. All come from Universal Television.

“Our driving force has always been to seek out talented storytellers who have a strong point of view,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content. “While these shows are very different thematically, what they have in common is a unique voice, excellent world building and compelling storytelling. We can’t wait to share them with TV fans everywhere.”

American Auto comes from Justin Spitzer and is a single-camera comedy with Ana Gasteyer and Jon Barinholtz in the cast. Set at the headquarters of an automotive company in Detroit, a floundering group of executives tries to rediscover the company identity amid a rapidly changing industry.

Also Read: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Returns

Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment produce. Justin Spitzer, Jeff Blitz, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor executive produce.

Grand Crew is about a group of Black friends that unpacks the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham and Carl Tart are in the cast.

Phil Augusta Jackson, Dan Goor and Mo Marable are executive producers.

Drama La Brea is about what happens when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles and tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo are in the cast.

Keshet Studios produces. David Applebaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan and Ken Woodruff are in the cast.