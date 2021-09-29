NBC Bringing Back ‘Law & Order’

NBC has ordered season 21 of Law & Order. The drama, which ran from 1990 to 2010, examines “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders,” in NBC’s words.

A premiere date and cast will be announced at a later date.

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

The series won an Emmy in 1997 for Outstanding Drama.

Law & Order will be executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid (writer/showrunner), Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series will be produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment.

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said creator Wolf. “This is mine.”

Wolf’s shows include Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on NBC, and FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International on CBS. NBC did not go forward with Law & Order: For the Defense, while Law & Order: SVU has had 22 seasons.