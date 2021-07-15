NBC Reveals Fall Premiere Dates

NBC has revealed premiere dates for its fall schedule, which begins Monday, Sept. 20. The Voice starts on that night, as does new drama Ordinary Joe. That show is centered around the idea of how choices made in a single moment can alter the course of life forever.

New Amsterdam starts its new season on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD take off Wednesday, Sept. 22.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, it’s the season premieres of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. NBC is not going forward with Dick Wolf’s Law & Order: For the Defense.

Friday, Sept. 24, it’s the season starter for Dateline.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, La Brea has its series premiere. The drama is about a massive sinkhole that opens in Los Angeles. Those who fall into it find themselves in a dangerous primeval land, as the rest of the world tries to figure out what happened.

The Blacklist kicks off Oct. 21, taking the slot that had been planned for Law & Order: For the Defense.

Before the fall begins, NBC has Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers July 21 and game show Family Game Fight!, hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Aug. 8. That moves into its regular slot Aug. 11. The Wall is on Aug. 9.