‘AGT’ Season 15 Winner Announced

Brandon Leake, the first spoken-word poet to appear on America’s Got Talent, was named the winner Sept. 23. He gets $1 million and the opportunity to perform at Luxor Las Vegas.

Previously, Leake, who is 27, got the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel. Each judge gets one Golden Buzzer and the act they give it to advances to the next round.

Leake’s poetry has touched on his strained relationship with his father, having a baby daughter, and recent headlines concerning Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.

America’s Got Talent concluded season 15 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Besides Mandel, the judges are Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, while Simon Cowell is recuperating at home with an injury.

Terry Crews hosts.

The season finale featured performances from Usher, Blake Shelton, Ava Max, Bishop Briggs and JP Saxe.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent, which is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.