ABC Shares Holiday Programming Plans

ABC has shared its holiday programming guide, which includes The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Sunday, November 26, a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight starting that same night, and CMA Country Christmas on December 14, along with plenty of other holiday classics over the next two months.

Magical Holiday Celebration features musical performances from Walt Disney World and Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. The Great Christmas Light Fight has All Stars 2 in its title this time, as the show looks back at some of the more memorable lights displays from previous seasons. The Light Fight season concludes December 19 and ABC has ordered a 12th season.

The 1994 movie The Santa Clause is on Sunday, December 3. Press Your Luck: Press Your Luck’s Holiday Extravaganza II is on December 5, with Elizabeth Banks hosting. A holiday episode of Shark Tank is on December 8.

Seasonal special Mickey Saves Christmas is on ABC Sunday, December 10, along with Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and the movie Frozen.

The 1970 classic Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town is on Tuesday, December 12, featuring Kris Kringle, Winter Warlock and Burgermeister Meisterburger, among other Christmas characters. On December 13, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The $100,000 Pyramid have holiday themes.

CMA Country Christmas, filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, is on Thursday, December 14.

Disney Prep & Landing is scheduled for December 19, then Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 airs December 21 and Home Alone is on Christmas Eve, with eight-year-old Kevin McAllister left behind as his family jets off for Christmas.

On Christmas Day, at 10 a.m. ET, it’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

December 31, meanwhile, offers Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest hosts from Times Square in New York.