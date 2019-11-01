‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ Starts on ABC Dec. 2

The Great Christmas Light Fight begins on ABC Dec. 2. It is season seven and the judges are lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak.

ABC has signed on for season eight, to air in 2020.

“Season seven of the holiday hit will once again showcase the most extravagant and utterly spectacular Christmas displays America has to offer,” said ABC.

ABC offers two episodes per night for three weeks.

In each episode, four families with dazzling displays compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy.

The Great Christmas Light Fight comes from Fremantle. Brady Connell, Max Swedlow and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers. Jennifer Mullin is the executive producer for Fremantle.