Tim Wieland Named KCNC Denver General Manager

Tim Wieland (Image credit: CBS News and Stations)

Tim Wieland has been named VP and general manager of KCNC Denver. He succeeds Walt DeHaven, who retired, and starts immediately. Wieland has been KCNC news director since 2004.

The station is part of CBS News and Television Stations.

“I can’t think of a better example of someone receiving a well-deserved promotion than Tim Wieland,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “Tim understands the need to modernize and transform our brands and products for the future, and I am confident he will take our great team in Denver to new heights, focused on solid journalism, an unparalleled workplace culture and a community service commitment that is second to none.”

Wieland was the assistant news director at KCNC/CBS 4 from 2001-2004. He started at KCNC in 1992 as a senior news writer and newscast producer and was promoted to executive producer in 1998. He also spent two years at CNN.

“I feel fortunate to have been able to spend almost my entire career at CBS 4, working alongside such an exceptional group of colleagues in our news department,” Wieland said. “Now, I am excited to take on this broader role and provide leadership and support to our entire CBS Denver family. As part of the newly united CBS News and Stations organization, we have a tremendous opportunity to deliver wins on a daily basis for the mutual benefit of our company, the diverse communities we serve, and our valued business partners.”