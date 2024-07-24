Jennifer Lyons Takes on Regional GM Role With Oversight of CBS-Owned WBBM Chicago and WWJ Detroit

Jennifer Lyons, president and general manager of WBBM Chicago, is moving into a regional GM/president role at WBBM and WWJ Detroit. Lyons has been interim general manager at WWJ since Brian Watson stepped down in May.

WBBM and WWJ are part of CBS News and Stations.

“Since stepping in at the station in May, Jennifer has laid a foundation for the future of CBS Detroit,” said Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations (West-Midwest region), in a memo to staff. “Her vision and efforts to transform our station’s functions internally and externally are clear, and the way you all have leaned in to deliver and trust her leadership makes it clear to me that this is a union and direction that needs to continue. We have made a pledge to serve this community with news excellency and I’m confident and pleased with what I’m seeing from all of you. Let’s continue with this positive momentum and direction of our newsroom.”

WWJ launched a local news operation in January 2023, debuting with 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. weekday news that was simulcast on the CBS News Detroit streaming channel. WWJ launched what it dubbed the “Newsroom of the Future” at the time.

Lyons had a long run at WGN Chicago, where she was news director, before taking on the WBBM general manager job in 2021.