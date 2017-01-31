Brian Watson Takes Helm at CBS's Detroit Duopoly

Brian Watson has been upped to VP and general manager of CBS Television Stations’ Detroit duopoly, where he most recently served as VP, station manager and director of sales.

In his new role, Watson will oversee O&O WWJ and WKBD, the group’s CW affiliate. He has been at WWJ and WKBD, starting as VP of sales, since 2012, following 14 years at CBS-owned WPUA Atlanta, a CW affiliate.

Watson succeeds Tom Canedo, who now heads WUPA.