Jennifer Lyons Named WBBM Chicago GM

Jennifer Lyons (Image credit: WGN)

Jennifer Lyons has been named president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM Chicago. She starts Aug. 23.

Lyons worked for WGN Chicago starting in 1993, and was news director from 2014-20. In 2017, she was named News Director of the Year by Broadcasting + Cable.

Derek Dalton was WBBM general manager until he departed last month amid an investigation into leadership misconduct at the CBS-owned station group.

“We feel extremely fortunate to have someone like Jennifer, who has a proven track record of success in Chicago, joining as the leader of our team, products and platforms at CBS 2,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “Jennifer knows this market like few others, understands what it takes to develop and maintain meaningful relationships with the diverse communities that make up this city and is deeply committed to growing our brands and business for the future.”

“I also want to congratulate the CBS 2 Chicago news department which, under the leadership of News Director Jeff Harris, continues to produce award-winning investigations and best-in-class news content that have captured local and national attention, including this week’s announcement that WBBM won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence,” added McMahon. “Congratulations to the team on your exceptional coverage and well-deserved recognition.”

During the past year, Lyons led the launch of WGN parent Nexstar Media Group’s Chicago-based national cable news outlet, NewsNation. She resigned in March.

“I am deeply honored for the tremendous opportunity to join CBS 2 Chicago, especially at a time when it is poised to grow on all platforms, including broadcast, streaming and digital,” Lyons said. “I am impressed with my new colleagues’ commitment to investigative journalism as well as compelling storytelling and I am excited to join the team.”

Lyons was WGN’s assistant news director from 2008-14. Before that, she was the executive producer of the WGN morning and midday news.

Lyons began her career in Davenport and Des Moines, Iowa, working as a photographer, live truck operator and producer for KWQC and WHO.