ABC Orders Second Season of ‘The Conners’

ABC has ordered season two of The Conners, a spinoff of Roseanne. The comedy averaged 9.5 million total viewers and did a 2.2 in those 18-49.

The Conners came to be after Roseanne was cancelled following star/executive producer Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets.

“We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves.”

The Conners shows a working class family dealing with parenthood, divorce, dating, aging and financial pressures. “Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” said ABC.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy and Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy.

Guest appearances in season one included Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, Katey Sagal, and Mary Steenburgen.

The Conners is from Werner Entertainment and executive produced by Tom Werner, with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez also exec producing.