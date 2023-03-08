‘The Young and the Restless’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary on CBS March 27

CBS will premiere The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration in primetime Monday, March 27. Entertainment Tonight is behind the hour-long special, which will also be on Paramount Plus. Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight correspondent, will host.

The special includes footage and interviews with cast members from the past 50 years, and what CBS calls never-before-seen moments from the ET vault.

“The special dives deep into the legacy of Y&R storylines over the years, including the epic romances, biggest feuds and rivalries, iconic weddings, famous alumni and groundbreaking moments in pop culture,” CBS added.

There will also be remembrances for former cast members Jeanne Cooper, who died in 2013, and Kristoff St. John, who died in 2019.

The show premiered in 1973. It revolves around three families, and their rivalries, romances, dreams and fears, in the fictional Midwestern metropolis of Genoa City. CBS said The Young and the Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama for 33 years.

William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell created the show.

Season 50 begins March 22.

Nischelle Turner also hosts Secret Celebrity Renovation on CBS. ■