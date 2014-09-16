CNN's Turner to Join 'Entertainment Tonight'

CNN entertainment correspondent Nischelle Turner will join CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight this fall, sources confirmed. CTD had no comment.

Turner joined CNN in December 2011 as a reporter for Showbiz Tonight in Los Angeles, later moving to New York to report for CNN’s morning news show, New Day.

Under new executive producer Brad Bessey, Entertainment Tonight and its sister program, The Insider, are undergoing some staff changes. ET co-anchor Rob Marciano, who had joined the show from CNN, left earlier this month to join ABC News and return to his roots as a meteorologist. The Insider’s Kevin Frazier was named co-anchor, along with Nancy O’Dell, of Entertainment Tonight while Louis Aguirre joined The Insider, co-anchoring that program with Thea Andrews.

The Wrap first reported this story.