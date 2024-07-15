‘Good Morning Football’ Extension Series To Stream on Roku Channel

Good Morning Football, the NFL’s football-focused panel talk show, is further expanding with a new two-hour edition titled GMFB: Overtime that will stream on The Roku Channel starting Monday, July 29.

That version of Good Morning Football will also air in broadcast syndication, with Fox Television Stations serving as the launch group. For the past seven years, Good Morning Football has aired each morning on NFL Network from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. GMFB will launch a new season on the same day that Overtime premieres.

Both versions of the show will be produced from NFL Media’s studios in Los Angeles. The expansion series is distributed in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Television while CBS Media Ventures is handling ad sales.

“It is an honor to be the launch partner for GMFB: Overtime, the perfect addition to our Roku Sports offering,” Roku Media head of sports Joe Franzetta said in a statement. “This is an exciting milestone in our evolving partnership with the NFL, on the heels of the launch of our NFL Zone this past season and the second iteration of our Roku Original documentary series NFL Draft: The Pick Is In. We look forward to working with both Sony Pictures Television and the NFL to bring millions of fans free access to the latest in the NFL five days a week.”

“Partnering with the NFL is a dream come true. Opportunities like GMFB: Overtime are special and rare, and I’m grateful to the NFL for entrusting us with this jewel," Flory Bramnick, Sony Pictures Television, executive VP, distribution, said. "Roku is the ideal distribution partner for this show because they understand the NFL’s power to drive viewership and to create authentic fan engagement.”

“With GMFB: Overtime, we have an incredible opportunity to introduce this unique and beloved brand to an entirely new audience in all 30 NFL markets and beyond,” David Jurenka, senior vice president and general manager of NFL Media in Los Angeles, said.

Good Morning Football and GMFB: Overtime is produced by NFL Network, with Bill Hentschel and Becky Orenstein as showrunners and NFL Media VP of original content and entertainment Angela Ellis serving as executive in charge. Michael Davies of SPT-backed Embassy Row serves as executive producer for both series. Davies also executive produces Jeopardy! in broadcast syndication with special tournament and celebrity editions produced for ABC.