Stations Say Good Morning to NFL Network’s Football Talker

NFL Network's Good Morning Football is headed to syndication for the 2024-25 season, confirms Sony Pictures Television, which is handling national distribution.

The show, which has been airing on NFL Network since August 2016, will produce two additional original hours each day to air five days a week on broadcast and other platforms. Good Morning Football — or GMFB, as it will be called in syndication — will premiere ahead of NFL preseason football this summer.

Stations can take one or two hours each day and air the show whenever they want. GMFB is being sold to stations with a 7-7 barter split, meaning there will be seven minutes of national advertising and seven minutes of local advertising in each hour-long episode. Deals are currently in progress, according to Sony, and will be announced at a later date.

Good Morning Football stars Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty and Peter Schrager, who discuss all things NFL in a roundtable setting. Besides the regular hosts, it also features guests and sideline reporters talking about the NFL news of the day. The show airs 7-10 a.m. ET Monday through Friday on NFL Network and is available to watch on the NFL Network live stream.

While the NFL season runs from preseason matchups in August through the Super Bowl in early February, Good Morning Football airs year-round. Producers plan to produce 42-48 weeks of original episodes, while stations will be able to run the show 52 weeks a year, including repeats.

Riding the coattails of the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance and a highly competitive NFL season, Good Morning Football posted its most-viewed season since 2017, with viewership up 16%, according to Sony.

Good Morning Football is executive produced by Michael Davies and his Embassy Row Productions, which is housed at SPT.