126.6 Million Viewers Watched Super Bowl, According to iSpot

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images))

The Super Bowl drew 126.642 million viewers on television, up 10.9% from last year, according to measurement company iSpot.tv.

A tight game and a legion of Taylor Swift fans helped swell the total.

iSpot’s preliminary total includes viewers on linear, out-of-home and streaming. Nielsen's estimate of TV viewing has not been released yet. Last year, Nielsen pegged the big-game audience at 115.1 million, which was below iSpot's 118.2 million count.

The average second-by-second households audience on linear and streaming, across CBS, Univision, Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus was 50.5 million households.

CBS drew an average second audience of 121.9 million. CBS accounted for 36% of all TV ad impressions on Sunday, per iSpot.

Nickelodeon’s audience was 1.75 million people, Univision had 2.9 million people. iSpot estimates that 25.9 million people watched out-of-home.

Viewership peaked at 8.38 p.m., just before the halftime show starring Usher.

The CBS telecast featured 81 spots from 65 advertisers, up from 59 spots and 51 advertisers a year ago.

The most seen commercial on CBS was Etsy’s France spot, which aired at 8:23 p.m. ET.