126.6 Million Viewers Watched Super Bowl, According to iSpot
Total is up 10.9%
The Super Bowl drew 126.642 million viewers on television, up 10.9% from last year, according to measurement company iSpot.tv.
A tight game and a legion of Taylor Swift fans helped swell the total.
iSpot’s preliminary total includes viewers on linear, out-of-home and streaming. Nielsen's estimate of TV viewing has not been released yet. Last year, Nielsen pegged the big-game audience at 115.1 million, which was below iSpot's 118.2 million count.
The average second-by-second households audience on linear and streaming, across CBS, Univision, Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus was 50.5 million households.
CBS drew an average second audience of 121.9 million. CBS accounted for 36% of all TV ad impressions on Sunday, per iSpot.
Nickelodeon’s audience was 1.75 million people, Univision had 2.9 million people. iSpot estimates that 25.9 million people watched out-of-home.
Viewership peaked at 8.38 p.m., just before the halftime show starring Usher.
The CBS telecast featured 81 spots from 65 advertisers, up from 59 spots and 51 advertisers a year ago.
The most seen commercial on CBS was Etsy’s France spot, which aired at 8:23 p.m. ET.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.