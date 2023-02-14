ISpot.TV Puts Super Bowl LVII Audience at 118.2 Million Viewers

Nielsen competitor iSpot.tv said Super Bowl LVII on Fox had an average-minute audience of 118.2 million viewers, a higher figure than the 113 million estimated by Nielsen .

Media companies have been pushing for alternatives to Nielsen, especially after Nielsen was found to have undercounted viewing during the pandemic.

iSpot has been working closely with NBCUniversal and was the first measurement company certified by NBCU. NBC had last year’s Super Bowl and found more viewers watched the Super Bowl than Nielsen .

For Super Bowl LVII, iSpot found that the total household reach on linear and streaming for the Fox and NFL properties was 49.9 million households, with an average of 48.3 million households in the U.S.

Out-of-home viewership added 16.5 million adult viewers. iSpot uses Tunity Analytics to measure out-of-home viewing, an important component of sports viewing. iSpot acquired Tunity last year.

iSpot also measured the audience for commercials on the Super Bowl and found that there were 59 brand commercials and 22 promos during the game. Those ads generated 5.6 billion impressions among people 18 years and older. The Super Bowl accounted for 64% of all ad deliveries on Sunday.