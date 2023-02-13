Super Bowl Draws Biggest Audience Since 2017 With 113 Million Viewers

Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII drew 113 million viewers, which Fox said was the highest turnout for the big game since 2017, citing data from Nielsen Media Research and Adobe Analytics.

Last year’s Super Bowl had a total audience delivery of 112.3 million viewers, according to research done for NBCUniversal.

The tune-in across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox and NFL digital properties makes the Kansas City Chiefs’ last second victory over the Philadelphia Eagles the third most-watched television show of all time.

A total of 182.6 million viewers watched all or part of the game, up from 167 million a year ago. The game had a 40 household rating and 77% share.

Super Bowl LVII was the most streamed Super Bowl in history, delivering an average of 7 million streams, up 18% from last year and up 103% from Fox’s last Super Bowl in 2020, according to Adobe.

Fox said the halftime show featuring pregnant (opens in new tab) singing star Rihanna was watched by 118.7 million viewers. It was the most watched halftime show since Katy Perry performed in 2015.

The game drew its highest local-market rating in Kansas City, where the game had a 52 rating and 87 share. Philadelphia was No. 2 with a 46.3 rating and 77 share. Other strong markets included Cincinnati, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

Fox Sports Deportes had an average audience of 951,000, up 25% from 2020

Final Nielsen data is expected to be available Tuesday.