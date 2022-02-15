Super Bowl Draws More Than 101 Million Viewers: Nielsen

The Super Bowl drew an average TV audience of 101.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen, up 5% from a year ago.

NBC, combining data from several sources, said the close contest between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals had a total audience deliver of 112.3 million viewers and reached 167 million viewers -– making it the most watched show in five years.

Also: Super Bowl Watched by 150 Million People Across Platforms: iSpot.TV

NBC had an average audience of more than 99 million viewers. That includes out-of-home viewing and Nielsen’s Digital in TV Ratings data.

Telemundo, NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language network, drew an additional 1.907 million views.

Last year’s game was watched by 91.6 million people on CBS, according to Nielsen, which was the lowest number since 2006. Adding in streaming services and mobile phone apps, took total viewing of Super Bowl LV to 96.4 million.

“The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

According to Nielsen, the game had a preliminary 37 U.S. household rating and was viewed in an average of 45 million homes. Nielsen said that about 72% of U.S. homes with television in use were tuned into the game.

The top top metered market for the Super Bowl was Cincinnati, with a 46.1 rating and 84 share. Los Angeles, home of the victorious Rams, was not in the top 10. ■