Woof! The Farmer’s Dog Spot Scores At Super Bowl: iSpot

Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t the only winner on Super Sunday.

According to an analysis by iSpot.com, a spot for The Farmer’s Dog had the highest Ace Score, which measures the impact of video advertising. The Farmer’s Dog commercial also scored highest as the most persuasive and most likable commercial during Super Bowl LVII.

The ad (opens in new tab) shows a girl and her puppy growing up together while Lee Fields's song Forever plays in the background.

The Farmer’s Dog commercial was among the leaders in the "much more likely to purchase" category, following spots for PopCorners, Skechers, Doritos, Uber One, He Gets Us, Jeep4xe, Pringles, Pixel 7 Pro and Rakuten.

The top spots for purchase intent were for Workday, E*trade, Kia, GM and FanDuel.

Commercials for Scream VI, PopCorners, Farmer’s Dog, Skechers, Downy and Doritos were best at keeping viewers’ attention and the best messaging was achieved by PopCorners, Doritos, Downy, Sam Adams and The Farmer’s Dog.

Among younger viewers (16 to 35 years old), the most likable ads were for Sketchers, Downy and PopCorners.

iSpot offered a more detailed look at the PopCorners commercial (opens in new tab), which was teased extensively ahead of the Super Bowl.

“PopCorners makes its Super Bowl debut this year with a spot based on Breaking Bad and its stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Using the hit show is working for consumers before the game. iSpot Creative Assessment Survey data shows the commercial is garnering 13% more attention than the norm for candy and snack ads in the last 90 days, and is also 13% more likable than the norm,” iSpot said.

“Seeing Walter White and Jesse Pinkman again appears to be resonating with audiences – and is their favorite aspect of the spot. 47% of survey respondents shared that the 'characters' (primarily White and Pinkman) were the Single Best Thing about the ad,” iSpot said. ■