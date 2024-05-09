‘Good Morning Football’ To Air on Fox Television Stations

Good Morning Football, an NFL-focused panel talk show that has aired on NFL Network since 2016, is coming to broadcast syndication with the Fox Television Stations serving as the show’s launch partner in the nation’s largest markets. Good Morning Football — also referred to as GMFB — is slated to debut in broadcast syndication on Monday, September 2 to kick off the season.

“Adding additional NFL-based content to our lineups, this time on a Monday-Friday basis, makes too much sense for us not to do,” Frank Cicha, executive VP, programming, Fox Television Stations, said in a statement. “The fact that GMFB is already a successful franchise enhances it even more.”

Fox owns stations in the country's largest markets — including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — and many of its owned markets have NFL franchises. In 2021, Fox reupped its rights for its package of mainly Sunday-afternoon NFC games, which the network has through 2033.

The show’s production is relocating to Los Angeles and adding an extra two hours of news, interviews and lively discussions. Those extra two hours are being licensed to TV stations to air as a Monday-through-Friday strip in whatever time periods they see fit. The original two hours will continue to run on NFL Network with new episodes returning to the channel this summer.

“Football is a subject that fans around the country want to engage around – anytime, anywhere. And, in a competitive media landscape, it is a jewel that continues to attract a live audience, drawing record appointment viewing,” Flory Bramnick, executive VP, distribution, Sony Pictures Television, said also in a statement. “We’re excited to bring Good Morning Football to the syndication marketplace because it offers our buyers many benefits, from connecting their audience to the NFL and the No. 1 sport in the nation, to driving extraordinary advertiser appeal.”

Good Morning Football is produced by NFL Network. Michael Davies of SPT-backed Embassy Row serves as executive producer, along with executive producing SPT’s Jeopardy! SPT handles U.S. distribution for the syndicated extension series while CBS Media Ventures is selling the ad inventory.