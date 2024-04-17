‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Disney talker leads all daytime talk for fourth consecutive year
Live With Kelly and Mark remains TV’s top entertainment talk show as Kelly Ripa and her co-host and husband Mark Consuelo celebrate their one-year anniversary of doing the show together, Disney Entertainment said Wednesday.
According to Disney, Live has increased its viewership by 3% this year compared to last, with 2.288 million people on average tuning in compared to 2.229 million last year. Live also leads among daytime’s key demographics of women 25-54 and 18-49 with a 0.3 and 0.5 live-plus-same-day ratings among those demos, according to Nielsen. In the week ended April 7, Live averaged a 1.6 live-plus-same-day rating among households to lead all of daytime talk and come in well ahead of the second highest-rated talker, NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson, which averaged a 1.0 in households in the same week.
Live with Kelly and Mark, known as Live with Kelly and Ryan when hosted by Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, has led all daytime talk shows, both network and syndicated, for the past four seasons, according to Disney. Live got its start in national syndication in September 1988 as Live With Regis and Kathie Lee. It has gone through many iterations over the years, with Ripa joining in February 2001 after Kathie Lee Gifford exited. Philbin left in November 2011 and was replaced with Michael Strahan, a former New York Giants player and longtime Fox NFL Sunday panelist, in September 2012. Strahan stayed for four years and then decamped for a full-time role on ABC’s Good Morning America, where he remains today. He was replaced by Ryan Seacrest, who remained for seven years. Consuelo, who had joined his wife as a frequent guest co-host over the years, officially joined in April 2023.
Disney Entertainment distributes Live with Kelly and Mark in national syndication. The show is produced by WABC New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Ripa.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for more than 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences (G.E.M.A.). She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997 - September 2002.