‘Kelly Clarkson’ To Premiere Oct. 16 From New York City

After a move to New York, NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show will premiere its fifth season on Monday, October 16. The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, is being taped at Studio 6A at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan.

“I’m so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock,” Clarkson said in a statement. “There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y’all ready?”

NBCUniversal confirmed in May that it was moving physical production for The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York after the host requested the change. The new production space includes the cost of a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility, support team space and green rooms for guests. Studio 6A — which previously has been home to various iterations of the Late Night franchise hosted by David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon — will have a prominent platform for Clarkson’s house band, Y’All (led by music director Jason Halbert), as well as 200 seats for a live audience.

“We can’t wait to welcome a vibrant audience to join us in studio,” said executive producer Alex Duda, also in a statement. “There will be lots of surprises and plenty of giveaways. Kellyoke fans can expect to see Kelly and her band perform impromptu duets with our 30 Rock neighbors and talent from Broadway, plus more ‘Songs & Stories’ episodes with artists such as P!NK, Garth Brooks and Chris Martin. We’ll also do our signature ‘Good Neighbor’ segment, highlighting everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show has premiered its past two seasons from New York City, although its first four seasons were mostly produced in Los Angeles. During the pandemic, Clarkson was stuck at her ranch in Montana and the show managed to produce episodes from there.

Due to the move, Kelly Clarkson was always planning to premiere later than is typical for daytime talk shows, which usually open their new seasons in early to mid-September. The planned delay helped the show avoid controversy around whether or not to start production during the writers strike.