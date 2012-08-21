Exclusive: Michael Strahan to Be Named Cohost of 'Live!' Alongside Kelly Ripa
By Ben Grossman
ABC is expected to announce in early September that Michael
Strahan will take over as the cohost of Live! alongside Kelly Ripa,
according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.
Even when he assumes the new role, Strahan is expected to
remain in his role with Fox NFL Sunday, as first reported by Joe Flint
in the Los Angeles Times. The
long-running ABC franchise originates weekdays from New York, while Fox's
popular NFL studio programming is in Los Angeles.
Strahan, a former defensive star in the NFL, was also the
star of a (brief) sitcom for Fox, Brothers.
The ABC morning show has been without a permanent sidekick
for Ripa since Philbin left the show in late 2011. It has used a constant
flow of guest hosts -- including Strahan and other finalists for the permanent
job, like Seth Meyers -- since then.
An ABC spokesperson declined to comment for this story.
With additional reporting by Paige Albiniak
