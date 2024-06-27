‘Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell’ To Launch September 23 on Major Market Fox Stations

Crime Exposé with Nancy O'Dell, a new syndicated show, is set to premiere September 23 on Fox-owned stations in 11 major markets.

Trifecta Entertainment & Media, Tornante Television and Scott Sternberg Productions are producing the half-hour true crime series.

In addition to the Fox stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Minneapolis and Houston, Crime Exposé will air on Sinclair Broadcast Group stations in 52 markets.

Stations owned by CBS Stations, Gray Television, Tegna, Scripps, Mission Broadcasting, Imagicomm and Cox Media Group have also picked up the show, giving its clearance in 95% of the U.S.

"Finally bringing daily original true crime to first-run syndication always made sense knowing the audience was there,” said Scott Sternberg, one of the show’s executive producers. “And to have our host, Nancy O’Dell, beloved in syndication, and who started as an investigative reporter, completed the puzzle.”

“When it comes to clearing shows in broadcast syndication, not all shows are created equal,” Kim Sterton, Trifecta’s national sales manager, added. “From the outset, the enthusiasm for our true crime format and iconic host, Nancy O’Dell, immediately elevated Crime Exposé With Nancy O'Dell to a different tier.”

Crime Exposé will cover one murder per episode, taking viewers through the investigation of the crime and how it was solved using interviews of the victim’s family, witnesses, actual court records and the law enforcement officials.

Each episode will end with the Safety Spotlight, a safety tip delivered by the series’ law enforcement safety contributor.

“What an honor it is to be returning to daily television, especially with this amazing team of true professionals and experts in the crime space,” O’Dell said. “I started my TV career as a crime reporter and investigative journalist, so it is a full circle moment for me to return to my roots with this compelling show.”

Hank Cohen, CEO of Trifecta Entertainment, and O’Dell will executive-produce the series along with Sternberg.