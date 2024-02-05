Scott Sternberg Backs Platform for Unscripted Creators To Pitch Their Concepts

Pitch, a platform for aspiring creators of unscripted programming, has launched its online membership service. Scott Sternberg, veteran unscripted producer, is a co-founder.

Located at https://pitch.reviews , Pitch allows creators to present their ideas to executive producers in the U.S., Europe and beyond. Members get access to resources, including coaching, tools, templates and articles, all designed to “help hone their pitches, perfect their ideas, and prepare them to be sold into the television marketplace,” according to Pitch.

(Image credit: Pitch)

Membership is $69 per month. That allows the subscriber to submit an unlimited number of pitches.

Sternberg is head of Scott Sternberg Productions, whose credits include On the Case with Paula Zahn on ID, syndicated show iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas and Killer Siblings on Oxygen.

“Pitch is redefining the entertainment industry, opening doors for creators worldwide to get their ideas noticed and reviewed without breaking the bank,” Sternberg said. “Our mission is to empower up-and-coming creators and anyone with aspirations of turning their unscripted dreams into a reality, by giving them the tools and access they need to hone their ideas and bring their innovative visions to life. I have always believed that the next big idea can come from anywhere in the world, and we at Pitch look forward to working with the next generation of unscripted creators to prove that is true.”

Sternberg launched Pitch with David Goldman.

“Pitch provides a comprehensive membership service that collaborates with members to shape and perfect their ideas,” Goldman said. “We equip creators with a broad array of resources all designed to support them throughout their creative journey. Having received thousands of in-person ideas at live events over the years, we can attest to the challenges creators face in presenting their concepts to the right partners. Pitch is here to create opportunity, unlock their potential and level the playing field.”

Pitch podcast The Unscripted Pitch debuts February 20.