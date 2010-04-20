Investigation Discovery Renews ‘On The Case With Paula Zahn’

Investigation Discovery has renewed On The Case with Paula Zahn for a third season. The move comes after the season two premiere delivered a record household delivery for the channel and posted double digit gains over the series premiere in October 2009.



The season premiere April 18 drew 541,000 households, the most ever for the channel, and 659,000 total viewers, the second highest ever. It also drew 286,000 viewers in the P25-54 demographic news programs target, beating CNN, MSNBC, Hallmark, Oxygen and National Geographic, among other networks, in the timeslot.



The newsmagazine has become one of ID's signature programs, with host and executive producer Zahn traveling the U.S. highlighting interesting and unusual investigations.



"On The Case with Paula Zahn, our own original news magazine, continues to be a top performer for ID and, as a result of Sunday's ratings success, I'm delighted to announce an early third season renewal for the series," said Henry Schleiff, president and general manager, Investigation Discovery, announcing the pickup. "Paula and her team consistently produce riveting shows that feature incredible storytelling with high stakes and a thrilling conclusion. The series is a cornerstone of our strategy to provide the very best in original programming for our audience and exemplifies the quality our audience expects from America's leading investigation network."

