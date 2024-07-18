‘Access Hollywood’ Heads to Paris

Access Hollywood and Access Daily with Mario & Kit will start previewing the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics starting Monday, July 22 with a week of special programming from Paris. The coverage will feature athletes from Team USA, celebrities who are on the scene in the City of Light, all of the fashion, festivities and more.

Access Hollywood and Access Daily are both part of the NBCUniversal family, and NBCUniversal is firing up all of its platforms ahead of two weeks of Olympics competition starting July 26.

Mario Lopez will anchor the show from Hollywood while Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and Zuri Hall will be on the ground in Paris. During the week, the three will tour iconic Paris locations including Versailles, the Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais, Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde, showcasing the sites before and after their Olympic transformations. The correspondents also will head to the Champagne region to visit and tour the town of Épernay. Prior to the games, they’ll attend an exclusive Olympics arrival party, welcoming some of entertainment’s stars to the French capital ahead of the games.

Evans will get up close and personal with Team USA, training with the women’s water polo team and fencing with two-time Olympian Miles Chamley-Watson. Hall will take a trip back in time to explore Parisian fashion icon Coco Chanel, touring her Paris apartment and heading to the Chanel perfumery lab to see how Chanel No. 5 is concocted.

Team Access will cover all of the action at accesshollywood.com and on the show’s social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and TikTok. In Paris, they’ll produce such social-first original series as “Access Olympians,” “Medal This,” “Paris Playback” and “Behind the Easel.” Access Hollywood also has an Olympics-themed TikTok campaign so creators to share their own Paris experiences with an Access-branded filter that allows them to identify themselves as #AccessCouchCorrespondents.