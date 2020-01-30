CBS Renews ‘Young and the Restless’ for Four More Years

CBS and Sony Pictures Television said the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless has been renewed for four more years.

The show, the highest-rated daytime drama for 31 years, will continue to run through the 2023-24 broadcast season.

Earlier Thursday, CBS renewed The Days of Our Lives for season 56.

“Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. "But The Young and the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”

The Young and the Restless has been on CBS Daytime for 37 years. It averages 4.11 million viewers.

The soap opera stars Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Donny Boaz, Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Bryton James, Tyler Johnson, Christel Khalil, Hunter King, Christian J. Le Blanc, Kate Linder, Beth Maitland, Michael Mealor, Mishael Morgan, Joshua Morrow, Melissa Ordway, Greg Rikaart, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Jordi Vilasuso and Jess Walton.