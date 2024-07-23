YouTube Ad Revenue Up 13% to $8.66 Billion in Q2

Alphabet said Tuesday that its YouTube division generated $8.66 billion in second-quarter advertising revenue, up 13% over the $7.66 billion it made in the second quarter of 2023.

YouTube, however, fell short of equity analysts' forecasts of around $8.93 billion in quarterly revenue.

The growth rate was also off Q1's torrid 21% expansion to $8.1 billion.

Just in domestic connected TV consumption alone, YouTube controlled nearly 10% of all viewing in June, second only to Disney's combined platforms, according to Nielsen's latest "Media Distributor Gauge."

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Meanwhile, Alphabet beat analyst expectations overall, reporting Q2 revenue of $84.74 billion (up 13.6%).