‘Days of Our Lives’ Gets Season 56

Days of Our Lives has been renewed by NBC for season 56. There are 13,755 existing episodes. The show debuted in 1965.

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives,” goes its slogan.

“From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for Days never wavers,” said Bruce Evans, executive VP, current programming, NBC Entertainment. “We’re incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations.”

The show, set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, has won 57 Emmy awards. Its core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras.

“We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of Days of our Lives, and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade,” said executive producer Ken Corday.

Days of our Lives is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.