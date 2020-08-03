'The Young and the Restless' to Return to Originals Aug. 10

CBS’ The Young and The Restless will be the final daytime drama to return to the air after the pandemic production shut-down with new episodes on Monday, Aug. 10, CBS said Monday.

The Young and The Restless joins CBS companion The Bold and the Beautiful, which was the first soap to return to originals on June 16. Y&R started taping new episodes on July 14. ABC’s General Hospital is coming back with originals on Monday after resuming taping on July 22 and NBC’s Days of Our Lives never stopped airing fresh episodes, with new episodes in the can to last through early October. Days resumes taping on Sept. 1.

CBS renewed The Young and the Restless for four more seasons in January, taking the show through 2024. The Young and the Restless is now in its 47th season. It’s produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell.