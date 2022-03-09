CBS Renews Four Unscripted Shows, Including 'Survivor'

CBS has renewed unscripted shows Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails and Secret Celebrity Renovation for the 2022-2023 season.

Season 42 of Survivor premieres March 9. The show averaged 7.6 million viewers last season.

Survivor is hosted by Jeff Probst, who executive produces with Mark Burnett, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen.

The Amazing Race averaged 5.4 million viewers this past season. Phil Keoghan hosts, and executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri and Mark Vertullo.

Keoghan also hosts and executive produces Tough as Nails, which averages 3.6 million viewers. Exec producing alongside him are Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola.

Nischelle Turner hosts Secret Celebrity Renovation, which drew an average of 2.7 million viewers. The show follows celebrities on a journey back to their hometowns, where they do a surprise home renovation for a meaningful person.

Survivor veteran Rob Mariano joins the design team next season.

CBS previously announced the renewal of scripted series Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon and CSI: Vegas. ■