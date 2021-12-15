‘CSI: Vegas’ Renewed at CBS

CBS has renewed freshman drama CSI: Vegas. The second season will run in the 2022-2023 season. The sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, the season one finale was December 8.

William Petersen reprised his Gil Grissom role and Jorja Fox returned as Sara Sidle for CSI: Vegas.

“The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive VP, current programs, CBS.

Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers, a new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) enlisted the help of old friends Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle to investigate a case centered around former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force deployed the latest forensic techniques to follow the evidence and serve justice in Las Vegas.

CSI: Vegas is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Executive producers are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.

Zuiker created CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. ■