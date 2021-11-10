CBS Reveals Midseason Premieres, Talks Up ‘Ghosts’ Success

CBS has shared its midseason premiere dates, which include new drama Good Sam, debuting Jan. 5, The Amazing Race on the same day and Celebrity Big Brother on Feb. 2.

Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs are in Good Sam. Bush plays heart surgeon Dr. Sam Griffith, who is named chief of surgery at her hospital when her boss, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), falls into a coma. When Griff wakes up months later, he seeks to resume his old role, causing friction with Dr. Sam. He’s also Dr. Sam’s father.

Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Frank Siracusa and John Weber executive produce Good Sam for CBS Studios.

“We haven’t had a medical show on in a while, and we found one with an interesting new dynamic,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, of the father-daughter spine of the show.

Kahl said the network is off to a good start in fall 2021, thanks to rookie comedy Ghosts and new dramas NCIS: Hawai’i, FBI: International and CSI: Vegas. “CBS is having an exceptional fall, with the top new comedy and the top two new dramas. All our freshman series are resonating with viewers, and key scheduling moves are improving and strengthening nights,” said Kahl. “We’re up significantly over last fall and look forward to keeping the momentum going in the second half of the season, with a robust mix of programming including scripted, alternative and specials.”

Kahl called Ghosts “a revelation” for CBS. “It’s not easy to adapt a show and they’ve done it really successfully, in terms of not just copying it, but making it your own,” he added.

SWAT shifts to a new time period, debuting Sunday, Jan. 2. Phil Keoghan hosts The Amazing Race, which will start season 33 Jan. 5. Season 11 of Undercover Boss premieres Friday, Jan. 7. Celebrity Big Brother starts season three Feb. 2. CBS has not revealed the contestants. Julie Chen Moonves hosts.

The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, has primetime specials Jan. 12 and 19. Let’s Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady, has a prime special Jan. 26.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is on Monday, Jan. 31.

Season 42 of Survivor kicks off with a two-hour premiere March 9. Jeff Probst hosts.

CBS’s inaugural broadcast of the CMT Music Awards happens live in Nashville Sunday, April 3.