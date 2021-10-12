‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’ Get Full-Season Orders on CBS

CBS has given full-season orders to freshman dramas NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International for the current season. NCIS: Hawai’i began Sept. 20 and FBI: International debuted Sept. 21.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

NCIS: Hawai’i has the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), rising through the ranks. Tennant and her team of specialists balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of Hawai’i.

Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami are also in the cast. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber are executive producers for CBS Studios.

From Dick Wolf, FBI: International is the third show in the FBI franchise, following the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against U.S. citizens wherever they may be.

The cast includes Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto.

Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers.