‘CMT Music Awards’ on CBS in April

The 2022 CMT Music Awards happens on CBS April 3, the live event airing on that network for the first time. Longtime home CMT will have Country Music Week starting April 3, and will air a “director’s cut,” in ViacomCBS’ words, of the CMT Music Awards at a later date.

CBS and CMT are part of ViacomCBS.

The 2021 awards, hosted by Keslea Ballerini and Kane Brown, aired June 9 as a multi-ViacomCBS network simulcast, with MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia airing the event alongside CMT. Performances included H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, and Mickey Guyton with Breland.

The CMT Music Awards is country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards event, according to CBS. CMT began airing the gala in 2005.

Carrie Underwood is the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history, with 23 wins.