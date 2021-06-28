‘CMT Music Awards’ Shifts to CBS Next Year

The CMT Music Awards shifts to CMT sibling CBS starting in 2022. Next year’s event happens in Nashville on a date to be determined. Cable net CMT will help out with ViacomCBS’s new Country Music Week with special programming and events.

Music awards events on CBS include the Grammys and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 2021 awards, hosted by Keslea Ballerini and Kane Brown, aired June 9 as a multi-ViacomCBS network simulcast, with MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia airing the event alongside CMT. Standout performances included H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton and Breland, and NeedtoBreathe and Carrie Underwood.

Underwood has the most CMT awards with 22.

The event has aired live since 2005.