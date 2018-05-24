‘Nashville’ Back on CMT for Final Run June 7

CMT has revealed its summer schedule, with new series Bachelorette Weekend, from Jersey Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano, debuting August 2. Also on the warm-weather schedule are the final run of Nashville and a new season of Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making The Team.

Bachelorette Weekend follows the staff of Bach Weekend, a Nashville-based company specializing in creating memorable bachelor/bachelorette experiences. Owner/founder Robbie and his team work tirelessly to ensure their high-maintenance clients have a flawless experience. That starts August 2.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team also starts August 2. There are 13 episodes in season 13. The docu-series “captures the rigors of training camp on the path to become a member of the world’s most elite squad,” says CMT. “The coveted spots require hard work and commitment, and not everyone has what it takes to make the team.”

Drama Nashville has eight episodes left. Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten are in the cast. Panettiere’s Juliette is ready to take on cult leader Darius, while Esten’s Deacon is forced to face his past when an unwelcomed visitor arrives. Nashville returns Thursday, June 7.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards premieres June 6, with Little Big Town hosting the live event. CMT Crossroads, with Leon Bridges and Luke Combs, starts June 28. CMT Hot 20 Countdown, hosted by Cody Alan and Katie Cook, at present time has new episodes every Saturday.