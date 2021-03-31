‘64th Annual Grammys’ on CBS Jan. 31

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards airs live on CBS Jan. 31, 2022. The event happens at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

No host has been named.

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central, hosted the 2021 Grammys March 14. The event was pushed back from its initial January slot due to pandemic issues in Los Angeles. Ratings were down from the year before, when Alicia Keys hosted.

The Grammys are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership, which includes artists, songwriters, producers and engineers.