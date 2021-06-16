ABC Gives 'The Celebrity Dating Game' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through June 13.

On the strength of 227.1 million TV ad impressions, an ABC spot for The Celebrity Dating Game takes first place. The previous week’s ranking was topped by an America’s Got Talent promo, but this week it drops to fourth.

Meanwhile, TBS hypes new game show The Cube in second, and a CMT promo for the CMT Music Awards takes third.

Closing out the ranking, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries gives some love to Aurora Teagarden Mysteries in fifth.

Notably, the America’s Got Talent spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (107), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Celebrity Dating Game, ABC

Impressions: 227,127,081

Interruption Rate: 1.55%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,745,655

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $187,623

2) The Cube, TBS

Impressions: 218,069,642

Interruption Rate: 1.79%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,686,132

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $216,219

3) 2021 CMT Music Awards, CMT

Impressions: 186,441,251

Interruption Rate: 2.34%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $472,109

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $130,727

Impressions: 185,299,540

Interruption Rate: 1.99%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,083,018

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $5,844

5) Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 180,150,448

Interruption Rate: 3.96%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $941,090

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).