ABC Gives 'The Celebrity Dating Game' TV's Biggest Promo Push
By Eleanor Semeraro, Analyst and Contributor, TV[R]EV
B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through June 13.
On the strength of 227.1 million TV ad impressions, an ABC spot for The Celebrity Dating Game takes first place. The previous week’s ranking was topped by an America’s Got Talent promo, but this week it drops to fourth.
Meanwhile, TBS hypes new game show The Cube in second, and a CMT promo for the CMT Music Awards takes third.
Closing out the ranking, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries gives some love to Aurora Teagarden Mysteries in fifth.
Notably, the America’s Got Talent spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (107), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
1) The Celebrity Dating Game, ABC
Impressions: 227,127,081
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%
In-network Value: $1,745,655
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $187,623
2) The Cube, TBS
Impressions: 218,069,642
Interruption Rate: 1.79%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $1,686,132
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $216,219
3) 2021 CMT Music Awards, CMT
Impressions: 186,441,251
Interruption Rate: 2.34%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 2%
In-network Value: $472,109
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $130,727
4) America’s Got Talent, NBC
Impressions: 185,299,540
Interruption Rate: 1.99%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $1,083,018
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $5,844
5) Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Impressions: 180,150,448
Interruption Rate: 3.96%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $941,090
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00
*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
