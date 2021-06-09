NBC Gives 'America's Got Talent' TV's Biggest Promo Push for the Second Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through June 6.

On the strength of 299.2 million TV ad impressions, NBC’s promo for the summer return of America’s Got Talent takes first place — the second week in a row the show tops our chart.

Meanwhile, in second place, CMT hypes the 2021 CMT Music Awards, airing Wednesday (June 9); ABC gives some love to, well, love — The Bachelorette version of love, at least — in third; and new TBS game show The Cube (premiering June 10) gets a dramatic promo in fourth place.

Rounding out the ranking is a spot for Hallmark Channel’s new TV movie You Had Me at Aloha.

Notably, the CMT Music Awards spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (108), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 299,163,804

Interruption Rate: 1.57%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,164,737

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $476,968

2) 2021 CMT Music Awards, CMT

Impressions: 287,890,679

Interruption Rate: 2.12%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,305,574

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $40,115

3) The Bachelorette, ABC

Impressions: 246,782,400

Interruption Rate: 1.17%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,199,741

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $393,630

4) The Cube, TBS

Impressions: 205,734,032

Interruption Rate: 1.78%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,334,766

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $116,939

5) You Had Me at Aloha, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 202,341,769

Interruption Rate: 5.31%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,029,662

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $140,761

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).