NBC Gives 'America's Got Talent' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through May 30.

On the strength of 312.6 million TV ad impressions, NBC's promo for the summer return of America's Got Talent takes first place. Two other competitions of sorts also make the cut: Fox hypes Lego Masters in third place while Country Music Television gives some love to the 2021 CMT Music Awards in fourth.

Rounding out the ranking are promos for two personality-driven shows: HGTV's Home Town Takeover, led by husband-and-wife reno team Ben and Erin Napier, in second place, and Nat Geo’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, starring the celebrity chef/adventurer, in fifth.

Notably, the Uncharted spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (132), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 312,560,529

Interruption Rate: 1.46%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,934,780

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $455,803

2) Home Town Takeover, HGTV

Impressions: 242,887,209

Interruption Rate: 1.54%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,120,660

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $847

3) Lego Masters, Fox

Impressions: 240,676,028

Interruption Rate: 1.23%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $462,134

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,357,801

4) 2021 CMT Music Awards, Country Music Television (CMT)

Impressions: 221,018,850

Interruption Rate: 1.68%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

<h3>In-network Value: $1,179,558

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $7,450

5) Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic

Impressions: 184,616,127

Interruption Rate: 2.21%

Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $511,577

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $677,323

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).