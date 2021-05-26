HGTV Gives ‘Home Town Takeover’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through May 23.

On the strength of 272.7 million TV ad impressions, an HGTV promo for Home Town Takeover takes first place. Meanwhile, fellow cable network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries grabs fourth place for Morning Show Mysteries and Food Network hypes Best Baker in America in fifth.

But broadcasters make a decent showing too, with Fox whipping up excitement for Crime Scene Kitchen, hosted by Joel McHale, in second place, and CBS promoting Queen Latifah star vehicle The Equalizer in third.

Notably, the Best Baker in America spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (116), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Home Town Takeover, HGTV

Impressions: 272,712,193

Interruption Rate: 1.53%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,339,632

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $8,852

2) Crime Scene Kitchen, Fox

Impressions: 194,896,294

Interruption Rate: 1.05%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $495,509

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,068,900

3) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 192,203,921

Interruption Rate: 1.19%

Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,093,053

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Morning Show Mysteries, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 183,482,982

Interruption Rate: 4.90%

Attention Index: 100 (0% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,049,095

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Best Baker in America, Food Network

Impressions: 183,196,408

Interruption Rate: 1.14%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $641,810

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).