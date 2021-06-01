‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 Starts on NBC June 1

Season 16 of America’s Got Talent premieres on NBC June 1. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the judging panel after being sidelined with a broken back last summer. He joins Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Terry Crews is back as host.

“This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country,” said NBC.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent, which is produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Exec producing alongside Cowell are Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace.

Next season, NBC will air AGT: Extreme in the mid season. NBC called it a “high-octane, stunt-filled spinoff.”

Spoken-word poet Brandon Leake won last summer’s AGT. Guest judges subbing in for the injured Cowell included Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson.

Sonic Drive-In is a premier sponsor for the new season of AGT, which will feature branded judges' cups and guest giveaways.