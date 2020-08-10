Kelly Clarkson to Fill in for Injured Cowell on ‘AGT’

Kelly Clarkson will be a guest judge on America’s Got Talent Aug. 11 and 12 on NBC, filling in for Simon Cowell, who is injured. Cowell sustained a broken back in an accident on his electric bike at home in Malibu Aug. 8.

“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson joins Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the judges’ table. Terry Crews hosts America’s Got Talent.

Clarkson hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show and is a coach on NBC’s The Voice.