TBS to Debut ‘The Cube’ Game Show in June

TBS in June will debut a new game show series The Cube, based on the British series of the same name, the network said Tuesday.

The series, hosted by NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, premieres June 10 and pairs two contestants who endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks while being confined in a glass box, said network officials. Each pair has nine lives to complete seven games, and can call on Wade to lend his athletic prowess and compete on their behalf for one attempt only, said the network.

The Cube is created by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company for TBS.