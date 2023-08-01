Aussie Soap ‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’ Starts on Freevee September 18

Long-running Australian soap Neighbours premieres new episodes Monday, September 18 on Amazon Freevee. Fresh episodes come out daily, Monday through Thursday, on the streaming network in the U.S. and U.K. Australia’s Network 10 retains first-run rights in that nation.

The show is about the lives and loves of the residents on Ramsay Street in a fictional suburb of Melbourne, Australia. Neighbours aired what was called its series finale last year, but it is coming back. Freevee calls it Neighbours: A New Chapter.

The cast includes Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne and Lloyd Will.

“All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18 September in the U.K. and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the U.S. and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled,” said Jason Herbison, executive producer.

Reg Watson created Neighbours, which premiered in 1985. Thirty eight seasons have aired. The show launched the careers of Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe.

Pearce is a guest star in the new episodes.

Neighbours streams on Prime Video in several countries, including Canada, Ireland and Australia.

The show is produced by Fremantle. Herbison, the executive producer since 2013, remains in the role.